Liverpool are hoping to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig as Fabio Carvalho goes in the opposite direction.

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder moves to the German side for the 2023-24 season hoping for regular senior minutes.

Carvalho joined the Reds last summer from Fulham for a fee of up to £7.7 million. But he struggled to make an impact during his maiden campaign at Anfield, scoring three goals in 21 appearances.

On Carvalho's switch to Leipzig, director of sport Max Eberl said: “Fabio Carvalho is a huge talent – the fact that Liverpool signed him recently just proves that. He is quick, agile, full of tricks and creative. He likes to get shots away and can also set his teammates up.

“We will give Fabio the time he needs to settle in here and to adjust to life in a new country and with a new club. We are looking forward to him improving our attacking game and to have another option in this department.”

Carvalho believes that a loan move to Die Roten Bullen is the right one for his development. He said: “As a young player, it's a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig. I'm joining a strong side, one that has been very successful in recent years. Now, I want to help build on this and am looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

“My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the UEFA Champions League. RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development at."

Certainly, Kopites will be hoping Carvalho's move is the first of two deals between Liverpool and Leipzig.

The Reds are keen to sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from the Bundesliga outfit. The Hungary captain reportedly has a £60 million release clause that must be triggered by this evening.