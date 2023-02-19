Real Madrid confirmed major blow ahead of Liverpool clash - hours before Osasuna win

Real Madrid injury news ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they face Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds head into the clash against the backdrop of a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United, with confidence starting to grow after a frustrating season so far. Jurgen Klopp's side have moved up to eighth in the table and face a battle to finish in the top four.

Now they prepare to face Madrid in the last-16 first leg of Europe's elite club competition. The two clubs will do battle after meeting in the Champions League final last campaign - with Liverpool suffering a 1-0 loss in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp's side are sweating on the fitness of Darwin Nunez, who suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle. Luis Diaz will remain sidelined with a knee issue while Ibrahima Konate is also doubtful because of a hamstring problem.

Madrid, meanwhile, are second in La Liga but earned a 2-0 victory against Osasuna on Saturday. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were without Aurelien Tchouameni - a target for Liverpool last summer before he opted to join Madrid.

The France international was due to feature but missed the clash because of illness. A Madrid statement said: "Aurélien Tchouameni will miss tonight's clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna, on matchday 22 of La Liga. The Frenchman has been ruled out at the last minute because of flu and will not be travelling to Pamplona. Mario Martín has been selected in his place."

Real are also sweating on key midfielder Toni Kroos, who has also been ill. The Germany international has returned to training but is doubtful.

Karim Benzema was left out against Osasuna but is expected to feature.