Real Madrid have 'not agreed' €60m deal for Liverpool and Newcastle United target
The Sporting Lisbon defender is attracting attention from Europe's elite, including Liverpool.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Real Madrid have reportedly not agreed a deal with Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio.
The Reds have been reportedly searching for a left-footed centre-back since the summer - which was reported by The Athletic - but there was no movement in the summer after Levi Colwill signed a new deal at Chelsea.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jurgen Klopp's squad needed midfield additions and they got them, but with Joel Matip out of contract at the end of the season, it could be something that will be revisited in the summer.
Fabrizio Romano claimed that Madrid has not agreed a deal for Inacio at this stage - there has been no confirmation on €60m deal from Sporting for January. He is being monitored by many top clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Real and Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old recently signed a new deal at the club to keep him at Sporting until 2027 - a deal that included a new release clause of €52m. But he will be a key target for Madrid as Eder Militao's long-term injury.
He has become a key figure for the Portuguese club, starting 13/14 games this season as well as starting 43 times last year as his side finished trophy-less.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The only issue is that he only played 13 times in the Champions League and nine times in the Europa League, meaning he lacks experience at that level, but he has shown that he is more than comfortable at this level.
During this year he has also made his Portugal senior debut, netting twice in four games and he has emerged as one of the most exciting modern centre-backs in Europe across recent seasons.
On the ball he's terrific; he averages nearly nine progressive passes p90, two progressive carries p90 and 1.90 shot-creating actions as well and he would certainly fit in at Liverpool.