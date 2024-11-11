Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League later this month.

Real Madrid are facing a potential injury crisis ahead of their Champions League encounter against Liverpool.

Los Blancos, the current European champions, have made a lacklustre start in the competition they have won a record 15 times in their history. In the new league format, they have picked up six points from their opening four games and are placed 18th. Last week, Real suffered a shock 3-1 defeat by AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, having also lost 1-0 to French side Lille.

It means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side face an uphill task to finish in the top eight and automatically book their spot in the last 16 rather than go into the play-off stage. The La Liga giants travel to Liverpool on Wednesday 27 November - and the Reds are the current favourites. Arne Slot’s side top the Champions League standings having won all four matches and are also five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.

What’s more, Madrid have fitness issues that are mounting. Aurélien Tchouaméni - wanted by Liverpool before opting for the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 - sustained a sprained ankle in the Milan reverse and could be absent for a month. And in Real’s 4-0 win over Osasuna last weekend, they saw three more players suffer issues. Eder Militao sustained a second ACL injury in 15 months and the centre-back is not expected to play again this season.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo picked up a thigh problem and was forced off in the first half. The winger is expected to be on the treatment table for a month. A Madrid statement said: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on our player Rodrygo, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus abdominis muscle in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Lucas Vazquez, withdrawn at half-time in the Osasuna triumph, is also expected to be absent for a similar period as Rodrygo. The right-back has been deputising after Dani Carvajal tore his ACL earlier this season. A statement added: “Lucas Vázquez, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor longus of his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Goalkeeper Thiabaut Courtois (adductor) has missed Real’s past three games and David Alaba continues his recovery from an ACL injury.