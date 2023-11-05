Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real Madrid have denied that they are in negotiations to sign Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season.

The France forward is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in June - and is refusing to extend his stay. During the summer transfer window, PSG put Mbappe up for sale as they aimed to accrue a fee for him rather than allow him to depart for free in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 24-year-old refused a move to Saudi Arabia and was eventually brought back into the fold at the Parc des Princes. This season, Mbappe has scored 10 goals as PSG sit top of Ligue 1.

Real have long been mooted as the 2018 World Cup winner’s coveted destination. Recent reports on the continent have suggested that he will indeed complete a switch to the Spanish capital when he leaves Paris, with Diario AS (via ESPN) reporting that the forward could earn €35 million a year after tax at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real have stated that reports are ‘categorically false’. A club statement said: “In view of the information recently published by various media outlets regarding alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid C.F. would like to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with any player belonging to PSG.”