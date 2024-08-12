Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are hoping to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Liverpool will be hoping that they make a breakthrough when it comes to Martin Zubimendi’s future this week.

The midfielder is a transfer target for the Reds as Arne Slot aims to make his first signing since being appointed head coach. Slot wants to add more control to his engine room and Zubimendi, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, has been identified.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of £51 million in his Real Sociedad contract. However, he is still to decide whether to part ways with his boyhood club, having come through Sociedad’s youth system and came off the bench in their 1-1 pre-season draw against Union Berlin last Friday.

Unsurprisingly, the Txuri-urdin are desperate to retain the services of a key player and have reportedly offered him a lucrative new contract. The San Sebastian side are also trying to to keep fellow midfielder Mikel Merino, who is a target for Arsenal.

Given the speculation around the pair, it has been reported by Basque-based newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa that Scoiedad’s communications department have ‘cancelled all interviews with the players in its squad in the week of the start of the season until the situation of two of the heavyweights is resolved’.

It has been reported that the situation is ‘uneasy and impatient’ and Sociedad are yearning for at least one of the two to stay. Meanwhile, it is suggested that Liverpool have set a deadline for Zubimendi to make a call over his future, with the transfer market closing in little more than two weeks.

After the Reds’ pre-season friendly double-header against Sevilla and Las Palmas yesterday, Slot was tight-lipped when asked about Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi. He said: “You can come up with every name you want to, of course."

On potential incomings, the Anfield head coach said: “I think as a club like we are, we are always looking if we can strengthen the squad. But it’s not so easy to strengthen the squad if you see both games today. I’ve said many times before that I’ve inherited a really strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible, we will strengthen the squad. But only if we think we can and if it’s possible.”