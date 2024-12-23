Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Zubimendi was a Liverpool transfer target in the summer window.

Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe has insisted that he expects Martin Zubimendi to stay at the club in the January transfer window.

Zubimendi was Liverpool’s top transfer target in the summer window. He was identified as someone who could add control to the Reds’ midfield in the number-six position after Arne Slot took over as Anfield head coach.

Liverpool were prepared to meet Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause installed in his Sociedad contract. However, the Spain international opted against leaving his boyhood. The Reds have continued to be linked with Zubimendi, while Manchester City - who are currently without key midfielder Rodri because of an ACL injury - and Arsenal are said be admirers.

But Olabe believes that Zubimendi will not be leaving the Basque Country when the transfer window opens next month. Sociedad are seventh in La Liga, with Zubimendi recording one goal and two assists in 21 appearances this season.

Olabe told Spanish media outlet Estadio Desportivo: “There is little peace regarding the clauses, but in all this time Martin himself has shown us that above the clauses are the wills. Until today we have already seen the behaviour that he has had, I do not foresee that we will have any scares in January.”

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative to Zubimendi last summer. Instead, Slot has deployed Ryan Gravenberch in the holding-midfield role, which has proven sage. Gravenberch has excelled for the Reds, who are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Netherlands international has started every league game, including the barnstorming 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

However, there are sections of supporters who would still like to see the Reds bolster their options in the middle of the park when the January window opens. Liverpool are currently battling for four trophies as they top the Champions League standings and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Speaking earlier this month, Slot did not rule out bringing in recruits midway through the season if the right player is available. He said: “We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place – fortunately we talk more about the ones who do well, because almost all of them do really well.

“And yeah, it is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out at the moment, but the good thing is when the window opens, the defenders are back.

“I said many times at the beginning of the season, I’m so, so happy with the squad we have. That’s not to say that if there will be a chance in the market [we won’t sign anyone]. “This club has always shown that they are going for it. That’s also what we did with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] who’s not even with us at the moment, but we felt it was a chance for us to do it.

“So that is what this club is known for and these people like Richard [Hughes] and Michael Edwards are known for. “We are mainly focused now on Newcastle and Everton and all these nine games that are coming up. But it’s normal that we also have conversations about our squad and what we can expect, can we something change, yes or no, which are the chances in the market.”