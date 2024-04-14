Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt ‘really rubbish’ after Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield, which means they’re now two points behind Manchester City in the race to be crowned champions. Liverpool succumbed to a second straight home loss, having been beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg earlier this week.

Eberechi Eze netted for Palace, who were by far the better side in the first half. The Reds had chances in the second period, with Curtis Jones shanking a one-on-one wide while Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota had chances kept out.

It leaves Liverpool’s aspirations of a perfect farewell for Klopp ahead of his summer departure in jeopardy. On the Palace loss, Klopp told Sky Sports: “We had bigger chances than Curtis' chance. I have the Darwin chance, that's how it is, he hits the ball full throttle, if he mishits it dlightly there's no chance for the goalie, similar with Diogo I would say. Mo's chance, I don't know who it was maybe Mitchell who it hits more or less on the line. That's just horrendous.