'Really rubbish' - Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool verdict immediately after Crystal Palace loss
Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt ‘really rubbish’ after Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow.
The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield, which means they’re now two points behind Manchester City in the race to be crowned champions. Liverpool succumbed to a second straight home loss, having been beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg earlier this week.
Eberechi Eze netted for Palace, who were by far the better side in the first half. The Reds had chances in the second period, with Curtis Jones shanking a one-on-one wide while Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota had chances kept out.
It leaves Liverpool’s aspirations of a perfect farewell for Klopp ahead of his summer departure in jeopardy. On the Palace loss, Klopp told Sky Sports: “We had bigger chances than Curtis' chance. I have the Darwin chance, that's how it is, he hits the ball full throttle, if he mishits it dlightly there's no chance for the goalie, similar with Diogo I would say. Mo's chance, I don't know who it was maybe Mitchell who it hits more or less on the line. That's just horrendous.
“Again we didn't score there and had more moments but we only talk about the massive chances. Here we stand, lost the game, feel really rubbish and need a bit of time to process that because it's the second home game in a row we lose and are not used to that. We have to see how we react, we will do that exactly but I can't stand here and say it is a starting point for us for the rest of the season. It doesn't feel like that, maybe tomorrow it will.”
