Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

‘Really sorry’ - Liverpool handed £70m transfer boost ahead of summer window opening

Liverpool transfer news as Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 29th May 2023, 13:05 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi has reaffirmed his belief that Alexis Mac Allister will leave Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

The midfielder has enjoyed a superb season to help the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League for the first time in the club's history. Mac Allister scored 12 goals and recorded three assists to help Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League table. What's more, he also played a pivotal role as Argentina claimed World Cup glory in Qatar in December.

The 24-year-old was reduced to tears after the Seagulls' 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign. He's on Liverpool's shopping list heading into the upcoming transfer window - and De Zerbi expects both Mac Allister and fellow key man Moises Caicedo to depart.

Most Popular

Speaking to the BBC, the Brighton boss said: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players.

"The policy of Brighton is like this. I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher. We are ready. We have to find other big players to play without Alexis and Moises."

Liverpool look set for their busiest transfer window for several years. Following the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - along with Juventus loanee Arthur Melo - midfielder will be a key area that the Reds look to recruit.

Mac Allister is one of several names who Klopp is interested in bringing to Anfield, with a price tag of £70 million mooted. Chelsea's Mason Mount and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch are other targets for Liverpool.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has alo admitted that Mac Allister and Caieco could leave the south coast. Speaking to talkSPORT last week, he said: “We’ll be able to compete on all levels next season even if we lose a couple of our star players.

“That happens at almost every club, we don’t worry about these things and as long as we get the right price for our players they will sometimes go. That happens across the board, we’re not at all worried about that and we look to come back stronger next season.”

Klopp said after Liverpool’s 4-4 draw against Southampton in their final game of the 2022-23 season that it’s hopefully the start of a busy period.

Related topics:Brighton