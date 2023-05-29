Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi has reaffirmed his belief that Alexis Mac Allister will leave Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

The midfielder has enjoyed a superb season to help the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League for the first time in the club's history. Mac Allister scored 12 goals and recorded three assists to help Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League table. What's more, he also played a pivotal role as Argentina claimed World Cup glory in Qatar in December.

The 24-year-old was reduced to tears after the Seagulls' 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign. He's on Liverpool's shopping list heading into the upcoming transfer window - and De Zerbi expects both Mac Allister and fellow key man Moises Caicedo to depart.

Speaking to the BBC, the Brighton boss said: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players.

"The policy of Brighton is like this. I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher. We are ready. We have to find other big players to play without Alexis and Moises."

Liverpool look set for their busiest transfer window for several years. Following the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - along with Juventus loanee Arthur Melo - midfielder will be a key area that the Reds look to recruit.

Mac Allister is one of several names who Klopp is interested in bringing to Anfield, with a price tag of £70 million mooted. Chelsea's Mason Mount and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch are other targets for Liverpool.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has alo admitted that Mac Allister and Caieco could leave the south coast. Speaking to talkSPORT last week, he said: “We’ll be able to compete on all levels next season even if we lose a couple of our star players.

“That happens at almost every club, we don’t worry about these things and as long as we get the right price for our players they will sometimes go. That happens across the board, we’re not at all worried about that and we look to come back stronger next season.”