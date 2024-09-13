Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest had a bid turned down Caoimhin Kelleher.

Arne Slot has admitted he can understand why Caoimhin Kelleher revealed he wants to leave Liverpool.

While on Republic of Ireland duty during the international break, Kelleher spoke of his frustration that the Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old is second-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker at Anfield but the decision to recruit Mamardashvili - who has remained on loan at the Spanish club for the 2024-25 season - suggests he’s earmarked to be No.1 in the future.

Liverpool turned down a late bid from Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest for Kelleher in the closing stages of the window as it fell short of their £30 million asking price. The Corkman has confessed several times that he wants to play week in, week out.

But Slot did not take umbrage to Kelleher comments. In fact, the Reds’ head coach would be ‘really worried’ if members of his squad who do not play regularly were happy with such a situation.

Slot, speaking at his pre-Forest press conference, said: “I would be really worried if a player came out and said he doesn’t care about playing first-team football. That would be a bigger worry for me.

“It’s normal they want to play but it’s normal club that a club like this that wants to compete for trophies has more than 11 players who can play. As long as they can accept their situation - not in a way that I don’t care I’m not playing but by helping the team when they have to - is good place to be.

“Caoimhin has shown many times in the past few years and in pre-season he’s ready when we need him. It’s a good thing and who knows, he’s going to play for us in the future but at the moment, it’s quite clear Alisson is No.1. It’s a normal situation for a player to be in if you’re not playing but he handles the situation.”