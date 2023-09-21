Liverpool have switched their entire starting XI from the Premier League victory over Wolves.

Liverpool begin their European journey with a trip to Austria to take on LASK. (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Liverpool have changed their entire starting line-up for their Europa League curtain-raiser against LASK.

The Reds make 11 changes from last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. Ryan Gravenberch and Ben Doak are handed full debuts while Caoimhin Kellher features in goal.

Speaking to TNT Sport ahead of kick-off against LASK in Austria, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Of course, the players who played on Saturday could have played again. We are early in the season, we have to make sure we use the whole squad available.