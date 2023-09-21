Register
‘Want to - Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool have made 11 changes vs LASK

Liverpool have switched their entire starting XI from the Premier League victory over Wolves.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:37 BST
Liverpool begin their European journey with a trip to Austria to take on LASK. (Getty Images)
Liverpool begin their European journey with a trip to Austria to take on LASK. (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Liverpool have changed their entire starting line-up for their Europa League curtain-raiser against LASK.

The Reds make 11 changes from last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. Ryan Gravenberch and Ben Doak are handed full debuts while Caoimhin Kellher features in goal.

Speaking to TNT Sport ahead of kick-off against LASK in Austria, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Of course, the players who played on Saturday could have played again. We are early in the season, we have to make sure we use the whole squad available.

“I wanted to see today who wants to prove a point, who wants to show up and really enjoy the game. I really hope we can see exactly that. The reason why we made the changes is because we really want to give it all in this competition.”

