Thiago Alcantara was one of four players not to be seen at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

In total, 28 players were photographed. They included Curtis Jones, who is back training after a leg issue, and Andy Robertson as he continues his comeback from a knee problem.

However, Thiago was not snapped.

Now Kopites will be hoping that it's just a case that the Spain international was missed out on being pictured rather than having picked up a setback ahead of Sunday's trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Alternatively, Thiago could have been given permission to miss training for a reason.

The 31-year-old spent a month on the sidelines earlier this season because of a hamstring issue.

Should he not be available, it will be a big blow.

In addition, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also absent.

Arthur missed the 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his press conference ahead of the Arsenal clash that the Juventus loanee sustained a muscle injury.

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are still working their way back to fitness.

The former hasn't featured since the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City while Oxlade-Chamberlain has been unavailable since July.