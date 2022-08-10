Released Liverpool midfielder signs one-year contract at new club

Luis Longstaff left Liverpool at the end of his contract.

Released Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff has signed a one-year contract at Scottish club Cove Rangers.

Longstaff, 21, departed Anfield at the end of his deal in June.

He made one first-team appearance in a 5-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in December 2019.

That evening, Liverpool fielded a side made up of under-23s with the first team at the Club World Cup at the same time.

Last season, Longstaff was loaned to Queens Park in Scotland’s third tier - helping them to promotion.

Now after leaving Liverpool, he steps up to the Championship north of the border with Cove - who won League One last term.

Longstaff said: “It feels great to be here – I’m pleased to have got it over the line. Now I’m looking forward to getting started with the team, meeting the boys in training, and getting out on the pitch playing games again.