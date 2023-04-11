‘Reliable source tells me’ - Liverpool investment latest as ‘good news’ claim made

Liverpool sale news with FSG seeking investors for the club.

Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) search for new Liverpool investors is ‘likely’ to happen over the summer.

It became public knowledge at the start of last November that FSG had the Reds on the market. A host of parties being linked with the club since. They include American-based Liberty Media as well as parties from the likes of Qatar, Dubai, Germany and others based Stateside.

Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that FSG has been in talks with investors for Liverpool. Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, Henry said: “Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

Now according to sports finance journalist Alex Miller, it is likely to be during the off-season that fresh investment will arrive at Anfield.

Miller wrote on Twitter: “Very reliable source tells me investment into @LFC likely over the summer, no specifics exactly when. Looks like good news is on the way...”

FSG purchased Liverpool for £300 million in 2010 from much-maligned duo Tom Hicks and George Gillett. During that time, the Boston-based group have invested heavily into the redevelopment of Anfield and splashed out £50 million for the club’s AXA Training Centre in the Kirkby area of the city. In addition, the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup have been won.

