Liverpool travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in eight years, and a lot has certainly changed.

Liverpool are preparing to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie as they look to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit in the Bernabeu.

Having played in some of the greatest stadiums in European football in recent years, the Reds are yet to grace the Bernabeu during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

However, they did face Madrid in a two-legged tie in the 2020/21 campaign but Liverpool were forced to play at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium while their home ground underwent renovation.

You have to go back to 2014 for the last time Liverpool played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The team that faced off against the likes of Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcello was certainly a far cry from the Liverpool we’ve seen win multiple trophies under Klopp.

Perhaps even the most knowledgable of Liverpool fans would struggle to name the unusual starting eleven fielded by manager Brendan Rogers almost a decade ago.

Liverpool headed to Spain for the fourth game in their Champions League group after losing their home match against Los Blancos 3-0 as Ronaldo and Karim Benzema dominated Anfield.

Rodgers left out Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Mario Balotelli and Philippe Coutinho for the reverse fixture and lost out to a single Benzema goal.

Henderson remains the only player from that matchday squad to still be at the club today.

Join us for a trip dow memory lane as we bring you the Liverpool starting line-up from that night and reveal where each of those players are now.

1 . GK - Simon Mignolet The Belgian keeper only left Liverpool in 2019 as he departed for Club Brugge. Now 35, he’s totalled 180 games for the club and has won the league for three consecutive years.

2 . RB: Javier Manquillo Having only joined on loan for a season, Manquillo went on loan to Marseille and Sunderland before joining Newcastle United in 2017. Currently he plays second-fiddle to Kieran Trippier.

3 . CB: Martin Skrtel A fan-favourite during his time at the club, the tough-tackling defender is still playing at 38-years-old for Raztocno in Slovakia. He went onto play for Fenerbache, Atalanta and Basaksehur after leaving Liverpool in 2016.

4 . CB: Kolo Toure Now retired, Toure has just left his post at Wigan as manager after a poor run of games. He went on to play for Celtic after his short stint on Merseyside and retired in 2017.