Arne Slot. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot has done something that Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim refused - to declare he is interested in becoming Liverpool's next manager.

The Dutchman has confirmed that negotiations with the Reds and Feyenoord are ongoing and is confident an agreement will be reached.

Slot won't need reminding of the gargantuan challenge that it is to replace Jurgen Klopp. He will be filling the void of an Anfield deity. But the Dutchman is acutely aware that he might never get the opportunity to sit in the Liverpool hot seat and it should be saluted that he's willing to take on such a challenge.

Slot will already have surveyed the Reds' squad and earmarked who could be at the forefront of his plans. He'll also know there are some difficult squad decisions to make - one being the future of Mo Salah.

The Egypt international's role in Liverpool's current set-up has come under significant scrutiny in recent weeks. Salah has been operating well below the peak of his powers after returning from injury. Not only have goals dried up but performances have been lacklustre and ineffective.

After Wednesday's Merseyside derby defeat by Everton, the discussion over whether Salah should be sold in the summer raged. Kop legend Jamie Carragher admitted something Livepool's incoming manager will have to consider.

“There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah – it’s the first time we’ve asked that question. He only has a year to go on his contract,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “He’s looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he’s come back from injury. He is Liverpool’s legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he’s been so far off it.”

There was interest from Saudi Arabia last summer. You'd have to imagine that the Gulf state will want to prise Salah once again given he's an icon in the Middle East. Indeed, with 12 months on his contract and turning 32 in June, Liverpool would have a big decision to make. If an offer landed on their table, rejecting it could be folly as Salah can walk away for nothing in 2025.

If that were to be the case then a replacement would be required. The only real like-for-like player is Harvey Elliott yet there's a case he's better in the middle of the park.

There is no doubt dossiers and scout reports of who could become Salah's heir will be plentiful in Liverpool's recruitment department. One player who they have reportedly kept tabs on is Mohammed Kudus - and the Reds will get a chance to run the rule over him when they face West Ham United today.

Kudus joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer for £37 million. The Ghana international is enjoying a decent maiden campaign in the Premier League, recording 13 goals and four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. Having been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea before his switch to east London, it’s evident that he’s rated by clubs who harbour ambitions of competing for silverware.

West Ham boss David Moyes said last month on Kudus: "Mo is a great boy to work with. He is a quiet boy, but we like him a lot. I think he has actually blossomed and is coming on so much. We can play him in so many different positions and that has given us a bit of flexibility.

"I think he has his own preference on the way he would like to play, and on Thursday he scored his goals off the left, but he has mainly scored them off the right, and we know he can play as a No10 and as a nine. The flexibility he has gives us huge opportunities, but we have been really impressed by his attitude and the way he has taken to the Premier League."

Indeed. Kudus is a player who Slot will have watched several times in the past. Having spent three years at Ajax, they’d have head-to-head on several occasions. And at aged 23, Kudus very much fits the profile of player that owners Fenway Sports Group desire - someone still to hit their zenith, can be honed and market value will increase.

Jarrod Bowen had previously been touted as Salah’s possible replacement. But the England international is now 27 and recently signed a new contract with West Ham. Kudus, however, fits the bill.