Liverpool may change several of their plans after failing to sign Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool’s wait for their first signing of the summer transfer window goes on.

Head coach Arne Slot is still to add to his squad since taking the reins, with the Reds missing out on Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder has opted to remain at Real Sociedad.

Now sporting director Richard Hughes must go back to the drawing board. The rejection from Zubimendi may well impact Liverpool’s subsequent plans. Here’s a look at how things could change for Liverpool before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

Focus on a new forward

Given that Liverpool were prepared to pay £52 million for Zubimendi, it underlines that there is money to spend this summer.

It has been suggested that the Reds could end their midfield search. Slot and Hughes may not feel that there is another No.6 available who can improve the Reds. It would be an exercise in futility to recruit a player not better than what they have already got. But Liverpool may look to bolster another area of their squad and that could be in attack.

In fairness, the Reds have five impressive options in Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. Yet there is no genuine cover for Salah on the right wing - who is out of contract at the end of the season - while Diogo Jota’s concerning injury record cannot be denied despite his quality. There has also been a criticism that Diaz does not record enough goals and assists, while Nunez and Gakpo have both had mixed fortunes at Anfield.

Liverpool were close to signing Anthony Gordon earlier in the window and the Newcastle United man was reportedly keen on a switch to his boyhood club. PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko has also been linked.

Accelerating centre-back plans

Central defence has also been a position where Liverpool could recruit. Much may depend on the future of Sepp van den Berg, who is currently fifth choice after returning from his loan spell at Mainz 05. The Reds are willing to sell the Dutchman for £20 million. Liverpool may look to sign a fresh recruit to add to the quartet of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

A long-term successor is required for van Dijk, who is in the final year of his contract and is now aged 33. The Reds also do not boast a natural left-footed option to operate in the rearguard. It has been suggested that Liverpool cover a player who can also operate as a left-back, with Andy Robertson now aged 30.

Keeping Wataru Endo

Had Zubimendi been prised to Anfield, the future of Endo might have come under scrutiny. While the Japan international has only been at Liverpool for a year after his shock arrival from Stuttgart and enjoyed a fine maiden campaign, there are some question marks as to how he fits into Slot’s plans.

Endo is more of a destroyer, someone who snuffs out danger and stamps out fires rather than being known for his ball-playing prowess. Given that Marseille lodged a bid of £11.8 million earlier in the summer, it could suggest that there is a feeling in the footballing world that Endo might not be at the forefront of Slot’s plans. The 31-year-old started only two of Liverpool’s six friendlies, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and most recently Ryan Gravenberch preferred in the holding-midfield role.

Had Zubimendi signed, perhaps a departure may have been sanctioned if the right bid arrived. But being Liverpool’s only senior recognised option, any departure is unlikely.

Bajcetic or Morton to stay

Based on pre-season, it appears that Gravenberch could be converted into a No.6. The Dutchman impressed against Manchester United and Sevilla, with his composure on the ball in tight areas coming to the fore.

Alexis Mac Allister is also capable as he played a single-pivotal role several times last term. The World Cup and Copa America winner with Argentina is far better in a more attacking position, however, as are Jones and Szoboszlai.

Given the paucity of natural engine-room sitters, it could mean that Liverpool keep one of their fledgling talents. It has been suggested that Stefan Bajcetic could head out on loan after being plagued by injuries last term. Following a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign, which included a start against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, he spent most of 2023-24 on the treatment table. He undoubtedly needs regular action to get back on his upward trajectory yet the Reds must first look after their own position.

But perhaps Liverpool could instead insist that Tyler Morton stays around to provide cover. The academy product have enjoyed two excellent loan spells at Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Hull City and broke his way into England under-21s last season. There has been talk of a £20 million switch to RB Leipzig yet that might have to be put on the backburner. Morton signed a long-term deal in January 2023 so his value is unlikely to decrease even if he is to play a support-act role for a period.