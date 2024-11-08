Luis Diaz has been in prolific form for Liverpool/

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hughes reportedly played a key role in convincing Luis Diaz of Liverpool’s new project.

Hughes took over as Anfield sporting director in June. His first transfer window proved subdued, though, with Federico Chiesa the only summer arrival from Juventus for £10 million. An agreement to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili was also reached with Valencia for up to £29 million although the goalkeeper won’t arrive until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But crucially, Liverpool did not lose any players. Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp in the Reds hot seat, persistently insisted that he was happy with the squad that the legendary manager had left behind. One of those was Diaz.

The Colombia international, signed for £37 million from Porto in January 2022, was a consistent starter under Klopp. But one criticism that he faced was his lack of productivity in the final third. Last term, he netted 13 goals and five assists in 51 appearances - but scored just eight times in the Premier League.

As a result, Diaz was linked with a departure, with Barcelona one club who were heavily touted as potential suitors. And given that there was a possibility of recruiting Anthony Gordon at one stage as Newcastle United battled to meet profit and sustainability rules, there were sections of fans mulling over whether bringing in the England international and selling Diaz would be prudent.

Yet three months into the campaign that is scarcely the case. Diaz has now plundered nine goals after his hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. He’s struck five times in the Premier League, with Slot’s troops setting the pace ahead of the visit of Aston Villa, with four in Europe’s elite club competition. There have also been two league assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hughes and Slot were key to ensuring that he remained at Liverpool. He said: "It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen. Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future.”

The only problem Slot has with Diaz is where now to play him against Villa. The 27-year-old’s treble against Leverkusen came operating as a makeshift striker, but he impacts the game more on the flank. Darwin Nunez is a natural number nine who offers more overall, though, and has turned into a pressing machine under Slot’s tutelage.

Yet with Cody Gakpo firing four goals in his past three outings from a left-wing position, he doesn’t warrant dropping to the bench so Diaz can revert to his customary role. It’s not a bad decision to have to make.