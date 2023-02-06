Liverpool sit just 10th in the Premier League after losing to Wolves last weekend.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could resign if Liverpool are knocked out of the Champions League.

The Reds’ wretched season continued as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Wolves last weekend. Having been expected to challenge for the Premier League title once again, they languish a dismal 10th in the table.

Liverpool are also out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - which means the Champions League is the only piece of silverware they can win this campaign. They face Real Madrid in the last 16.

Keys, writing in his personal blog, suggested that Klopp hasn’t rebuilt his team quick enough despite leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory, as well as going close to an unprecedented quadruple last term.

And should the Reds suffer defeat to Real Madrid, Keys reckons Klopp won’t be in charge come the start of next season.

“Liverpool’s problems are not disimilar to City’s,” wrote Keys. “What a shame that Klopp appears to be doing his best to impersonate Guardiola in his post match press conferences now. What was that about at Wolves - blanking James Pearce from The Athletic because he doesn’t like what Pearce has previously written? Pathetic. There’s only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it’s not the coach.

“My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they’re knocked out of the CL by Real Madrid I think he’ll be gone before the start of next season. Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it’s no good blaming FSG. The downfall is Klopp’s responsibility. He didn’t start the re-build soon enough.