‘Ridiculous’ - Southampton break silence on Liverpool’s £40m bid for Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have had an offer for Romeo Lavia turned down.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted that Romeo Lavia has a ‘lot in his head’ amid interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have had a bid turned down by the Saints for the midfielder - reportedly for £40 million. Despite that offer being lodged, Lavia started Southampton’s pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

However, the 19-year-old was brought off at half-time as Southampton trailed 2-1 at St Mary’s. They’d go on to lose 3-2.

Liverpool require a new defensive midfielder as Jordan Henderson closes in on a switch to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq for £12 million while Fabinho is wanted by Al-Ittihad for what could be worth £40 million.

Lavia has been identified as a replacement, although Southampton value him at around £50 million.

And while Martin admitted he needs a full update from Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox on Lavia’s situation, he insisted that there is no guarantee the one-cap Belgium international will depart.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Martin said: “The transfer window should close before the start of the season – it’s ridiculous in my opinion and certainly not helpful.

“We’re a club that has been relegated and has a lot of talent that people are attracted to, but we’ll prepare as if they will be here because we have to. There’s no guarantee that anyone will leave, it’s a lot of work with 27 players or whatever but we’ll give everyone a chance to get on the pitch.

“I thought Romeo, considering what’s going on, to play tonight and do all that stuff, it was good for him to get on the pitch as he has not had the minutes other people have had.

“You can ask for an update but I can’t give you one because I don’t know. I’m going to speak to Jason (Wilcox) now but I’ve been preparing for this game. I’ll only ever be honest with you guys but I’m yet to find out.”

