The World Cup legend spent part of his career in the Premier League first on Merseyside and then in London. Song in charge of Cameroon at Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Rigobert Song Bahanag is not only the head coach of the Cameroon national football team but also the country’s most capped player and a legend of African football and the World Cup.

The 46-year old was a strong, all action centre half and right back during his playing career which saw him represent clubs across Europe. Song turned out for clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Turkey and also spent time in the Premier League with Liverpool and West Ham United.

Although his time at both clubs did not come during the more successful periods in their respective histories, Song still managed to endear himself to supporters in England and particularly on Merseyside. Here are some of the Cameroonian legend’s best moments with the Reds and the Hammers:

1. Liverpool's first Cameroonian star Song joined the Reds from Italian side Salernitana for a fee of £2.7m. He became the first Cameroonian to play for the Reds and would be followed by Charles Itandje ad current Reds star Joel Matip.

2. Difficult debut season at Anfield The 1998/99 season was not a memorable one for the Reds and Song made 13 appearances in the latter half and was on the losing side six times and managed just one clean sheet.

3. Liverpool and Song secure European football Despite a tough start to life in Merseyside, highlights included 3-2 wins over Everton and Spurs and a 3-0 win over Wimbledon on the final day of the season at Anfield which meant they finished seventh in the league table.

4. "We've only got one Song" Song struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI of his first full season at Anfield but had endeared himself to the Liverpool supporters due to his strength, style of play and attitude.