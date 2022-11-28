Rigobert Song’s greatest Liverpool and West Ham moments - photo gallery of Cameroon boss in Premier League
The World Cup legend spent part of his career in the Premier League first on Merseyside and then in London. Song in charge of Cameroon at Qatar FIFA World Cup.
Rigobert Song Bahanag is not only the head coach of the Cameroon national football team but also the country’s most capped player and a legend of African football and the World Cup.
The 46-year old was a strong, all action centre half and right back during his playing career which saw him represent clubs across Europe. Song turned out for clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Turkey and also spent time in the Premier League with Liverpool and West Ham United.
Although his time at both clubs did not come during the more successful periods in their respective histories, Song still managed to endear himself to supporters in England and particularly on Merseyside. Here are some of the Cameroonian legend’s best moments with the Reds and the Hammers: