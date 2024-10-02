Rio Ngumoha already fast-tracked by Liverpool and could get Bologna chance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool signed the winger from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer.

All eyes are on Champions League football returning to Anfield when Liverpool host Bologna tonight (20.00 BST).

Arne Slot’s side are aiming to continue their perfect start in Europe’s elite competition after earning a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro last month.

But hours before the clash, the fledgling Reds talents will be in UEFA Youth League action when Liverpool under-19s face Bologna at the AXA Training Centre (14.00 BST). Liverpool’s return to the Champions League means their youth side have qualified to face their best counterparts in Europe. The likes of Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott have all featured in the competition previously.

The young Reds opened their campaign with a gutsy 0-0 draw against Milan at the Centro Sportivo Vismara. Now they will be aiming to deliver a triumph against Bologna on their own patch.

Trey Nyoni captained Barry Lewtas’ side in the Italian fashion capital. But with Elliott and Federico Chiesa injured, the 17-year-old midfielder could be on first-team duty at Anfield later in the evening after training with Arne Slot’s men.

But there is a chance that Rio Ngumoha could play after he came off the bench in the 66th minute against Milan. The winger joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer. He turned down a new deal at Stamford Bridge to make the switch to Merseyside.

Speaking to Liverpool’s club website, under-18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson revealed that Ngumoha, 16, has already frequently been training with the under-21s. “Rio has not been working with us an awful lot, to be fair, as he has been training with the under-21s and we are still building him into the programme,” said Bridge-Wilkinson. “He is a great kid, his attitude has been fantastic. He is obviously a talented boy and we are really fortunate to have him in and around the group on these matchdays.”

Alvin Ayman, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer, could be involved against Bologna under-19s after being on the bench in the Milan stalemate. The likes of Amara Nallo, Trent Kone-Doherty and Kieran Morrison are expected to feature.