Crystal Palace want £70 million for Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the London outfit are ‘bracing themselves’ for an enquiry for the midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doucoure has been identfied by the Reds as a potential replacement for Fabinho. The 29-year-old is edging towards a £40 million switch to Saudia Arabia side Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Liverpool have also agreed a fee of £12 million for captain Jordan Henderson to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds will require someone to fill the void of the experienced duo despite already splashing out a combined £90 million for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Doucoure has been one player to come on Jurgen Klopp’s radar. He only joined Palace from Lens last summer and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season in his maiden campaign.