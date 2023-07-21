Register
Rivals to ‘find it difficult to refuse an offer’ for £70 million Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool are potentially looking at replacing Fabinho with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Jul 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 07:34 BST

Crystal Palace want £70 million for Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the London outfit are ‘bracing themselves’ for an enquiry for the midfielder.

Doucoure has been identfied by the Reds as a potential replacement for Fabinho. The 29-year-old is edging towards a £40 million switch to Saudia Arabia side Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Liverpool have also agreed a fee of £12 million for captain Jordan Henderson to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds will require someone to fill the void of the experienced duo despite already splashing out a combined £90 million for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Doucoure has been one player to come on Jurgen Klopp’s radar. He only joined Palace from Lens last summer and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season in his maiden campaign.

But despite only paying £18 million for the Mali international, the Eagles believe his price tag has increased by almost four times. It is said that they want around £70-80 million and that would be difficult to refuse despite wanting to keep Doucoure.