The former Liverpool, Leeds United and Man City striker was axed by Al Qadsiah after just four months.

Robbie Fowler.

Robbie Fowler has broken his silence after his shock sacking by Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah.

The Liverpool legend was appointed manager of the Saudi second-tier club in the summer. And despite an unbeaten start to the season and sitting second in the table, he was relieved of his duties last month. He has been replaced by former Real Madrid and Spain striker Michel.

Fowler’s departure left plenty scratching their heads and the ex-striker - hailed as ‘God’ among Kopites - has admitted he hopes he can lift the lid further on his exit from Al Qadsiah in the future.

Posting on X, holding Peru shirt belonging to Al Qadsiah forward André Carrillo’s name on the back, Fowler said: “Thanks for the gift Andre, it was a pleasure. Disappointed with how it ended but can’t thank this fella enough, totally on board with our project from the very first minute. Hopefully I can speak more when the time is right.”

Fowler scored a total of 183 goals in 369 appearances during two spells at Liverpool, while he helped the club win five major trophies and reach the Champions League final in 2007. Fowler also represented Leeds United, Manchester City, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in his playing career as well as Australian side North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory before bringing the curtain down at Thai club Muangthong United where he served as player-manager. He was also capped 26 times by England, netting seven goals.