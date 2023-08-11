Roberto De Zerbi has already insisted that Brighton and Hove Albion are planning for life without Moises Caicedo - as he moves towards a switch to Liverpool.

The Reds have made a stunning swoop for the midfielder in what will be a British record £110 million deal. Jurgen Klopp’s side had been in pursuit of Romeo Lavia to replace departed duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, having had three bids culminating at £46 million rejected.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been the frontrunners to land Caicedo throughout the summer in a deal but £80 million was not enough to see Brighton budge.

The Ecuador international established himself as one of the elite defensive midfielders in the Premier League last season as the Seagulls secured a club-record sixth-place finish He almost moved to Arsenal in the January transfer window before a transfer hit the buffers and he subsequently signed a new contract at the AMEX Stadium.

For that reason, Brighton have been relaxed about Caicedo’s situation during the transfer window. They have been steadfast that he would not depart unless their price tag was met.

The 21-year-old did not feature in the Seagulls’ final pre-season friendly of the summer - a 1-1 draw with Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano. Speaking after the game, De Zerbi declared that it wasn’t his ‘problem’ if Brighton opted to sell Caicedo.

“I don’t know [if he’ll be back in training tomorrow],” the AMEX supremo said.

“If Moises leaves, we will find another important player. And if Moises stays, I will be happy for us, for the team, for the club. But it’s not my problem now. If Moises leaves, we will bring another player in.