Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has reaffirmed that his focus remains on Brighton after his side's loss to Liverpool - having been placed on the shortlist to become next Anfield manager.

De Zerbi underwent a potential audition to replace Jurgen Klopp as the Seagulls faced the Reds on Merseyside. Liverpool were made to work hard for a 2-1 victory as they battled from falling behind inside two minutes, with goals being scored by Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first time in five attempts that Liverpool have defeated De Zerbi's Brighton. The Italian has been in charge at the AMEX Stadium for the past 18 months and has garnered rave reviews, having secured sixth spot in the Premier League last season and earned Europa League qualification.

De Zerbi's current contract expires in 2026 and admitted ahead of the game he's still undecided if he'll pen fresh terms. The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk chief was again asked about his contract during his Anfield press conference and insisted because talks have now stalled, it does not mean he's leaving the south coast.

De Zerbi said: "I have another two years [on my] contract to work next season with Brighton. I don't need to extend another year or two years the contract. I can stay again working in Brighton - nothing changed. For that, I said yesterday, at the moment we finished the discussion about the contract but not because I've decided yet to leave.

"My focus is on Brighton this season and next season - but the next season, before to start the season, I would like to speak and listen [to] the plan of the team. But I think it's a serious thing, no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad