Roberto De Zerbi says what he ‘didn’t like’ in Brighton’s victory against Liverpool

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted he was not entirely happy with Brighton's performance despite beating Liverpool for a second time in 15 days.

The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup after they suffered a 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium.

Harvey Elliott gave Jurgen Klopp's side the lead in the first half before Lewis Dunk equalised.

And as the fourth-round tie appeared to be heading to a replay, Kaoru Mitoma netted a stoppage-time equaliser for Brighton.

Liverpool's performance was improved from the chastening 3-0 loss they suffered on the south coast earlier this month - but their stuttering run of form continued.

And De Zerbi admitted he did not celebrate Mitoma's late intervention because he 'didn't like the game' from his side.

The Brighton boss said: “It was an amazing game. We are very happy because the result it very important to win against a strong opponent. But if we speak about the quality of play, we can play better for sure. If we want to progress, we need to understand when we make mistakes and where we can improve.