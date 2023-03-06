Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract.

Roberto Firmino toasted a ‘special day’ after scoring in his first appearance since it emerged he would leave Liverpool.

The Reds striker came off the bench to bag the final goal in the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

It emerged earlier this week that Firmino will depart Liverpool at the end of his contract in June. He had been tabled a deal by Jurgen Klopp’s side but has opted to seek pastures new.

The Brazil international is a modern-day Reds great and has won every trophy possible during his eight years on Merseyside. He’ll now try to help Liverpool earn a top-four Premier League finish with 13 games remaining and earn qualification to the Champions League before his exit.

Firmino, posting on Instagram, saluted his team-mates and the fans after the United victory. He wrote: “What a special day today, I’m so grateful to God to giving me this moment! What a joy to feel the affection and love of my teammates and of all the fãs… YNWA.”

On Firmino’s decision to leave, Klopp told Sky Sports: “Everybody could read it pretty much everywhere. It’s actually a normal situation with a contract and the player decides that. It’s a normal thing to do and not an easy decision for him I think everyone can imagine.

“When he came on today was absolutely outstanding, wow, scoring the goals. Of all the wonderful goals he’s scored, that’s the one the stadium wanted pretty much the most.”

