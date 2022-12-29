Roberto Firmino future update with Liverpool contract expiring in 2023.

Jurgen Klopp insists that he wants Roberto Firmino to remain at Liverpool despite the signing of Cody Gakpo.

Firmino is coming into the final six months of his Anfield contract, having been at the club since the summer of 2015. He’s helped Liverpool claim the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during that time.

The Brazil international has been a key player this season amid injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. He’s recorded nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

But having turned 31 in October, coupled with the arrivals of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and now Gakpo in the past 12 months, Firmino could be guaranteed more regular football elsewhere should he wish to move on.

However, Klopp has stressed that he wants Firmino to extend his Liverpool deal - and the two parties are in talks.

What’s been said

The Reds boss said: “No. Not for me. We are in talks with Bobby. He knows my points, I definitely want him to stay.