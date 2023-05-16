Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be fit to be given the Liverpool farewell he deserves this weekend.

The striker will be involved in his final game at Anfield when the Reds face Aston Villa on Saturday. Firmino has etched himself into folklore during his eight years at the club, having won six major honours - but will depart at the end of his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazil international has missed the past six games because of a muscle injury but did travel to Leicester City for the 3-0 triumph. Travelling Kopites chanted his song for around 10 minutes during the second half at the King Power Stadium before they then serenaded him after the win.

Kopites are set to give the Liverpool legend a fitting send-off at Anfield on Saturday - and he may be available for selection. However, with the Reds in pursuit of a Premier League top-four finish, Klopp knows there has to be a balance.

Speaking at his post-Leicester press conference, Klopp replied when asked if Firmino has a chance of being fit: “I think so. We drive home tomorrow, it will be a day off - not for him but the others - then Wednesday will be team training and he will be in.

“That’s my information so now we have to see because the Saturday game is super different and there are plenty of reasons. Probably farewell for a few players and playing for absolutely everything against the second or third-best team in the Premier League in the second part of the season, so we have to see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is super challenging. In the middle of everything, we have to win the game, we have to go for it but around it we want to show the respect, appreciation and love not only for Bobby Firmino but all the boys who will leave in the summer.