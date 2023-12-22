Roberto Firmino to make Liverpool return in January after Saudi Arabia transfer
The striker won six major trophies during his time at Liverpool.
Roberto Firmino is set to make a return to Liverpool - as he'll be back in the city in a matter of weeks.
The striker enjoyed a brilliant eight years at Anfield. Signing from Hoffenheim in 2015, he went on to score 11 goals in 362 appearances for the Reds and forged a deadly attacking triumvirate with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. With the trio spearheading the front line, Liverpool won six major trophies which included the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later. Jurgen Klopp's side also finished runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League on two occasions respectively.
However, Firmino opted to bring an end to his Anfield career last summer. He turned down a new contract and instead decided to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli on a free transfer.
Regardless, the Brazilian is still adored by Kopites having etched himself into club folklore. And now supporters will get the chance to meet Firmino when he's back in Liverpool in January.
The forward has released his memoir "Si Senor - My Liverpool Years" where he relives his time on Merseyside. Firmino will be appearing at Waterstones in Liverpool City Centre on Friday 5 January. Fans can meet the Liverpool legend, with tickets costing £22 which includes a copy of Si Senor - although all tickets are now sold out.