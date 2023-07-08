Southampton and Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be satisfied with the summer transfer business that Liverpool have conducted so far.

The Reds boss has achieved his chief aim when it comes to signings - have them through the door by the time that pre-season starts. Some of the squad reassemble at the AXA Training Centre tomorrow but things will properly kick off on Tuesday when the majority return.

Among them will be new faces Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool have two new options in the middle of the park and both have been met with widespread approval.

Mac Allister is a World Cup winner with Argentina and scored 10 Premier League goals for Brighton last season. He cost what looks to be an astute initial fee of £35 million.

And while a substantial number of supporters won’t be too aware of Szobozslai’s career, the highlight reels of goals and assists have got plenty purring. The fact that the Reds splashed out £60.1 million to meet his RB Leipzig release clause also underlines that Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke must be convinced the 22-year-old can be a hit.

But the business may not yet have come to a halt. Another option for the middle of the park could be recruited, especially if Thiago Alcantara - wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia - departed.

If that was the case then Romeo Lavia is one player who could come in. Following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, he is widely expected to depart - despite only moving to the south coast from Manchester City a year ago.

It remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old will be prised to Anfield. The Saints reportedly wanted £50 million for Lavia, while Arsenal and Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors. However, after making 29 Premier League appearances in his maiden season playing senior football, there is much that appeals about Lavia. He was a rare beacon of light in a grim Southampton season that saw them finish bottom of the table - and lose their 10-year topflight status.

Certainly, Lavia would be signed to make an impact in the upcoming season. The teenager underlined he’s capable of meeting the requirements of the most competitive league in the world.

Yet given his age, Lavia would also be recruited with an eye for the future. He could be a natural successor to Fabinho, who turns 30 in October. The Brazil international has been Liverpool’s ‘lighthouse’ since arriving from Monaco in 2018 and screened the defence consummately for the most part.

Last term, however, Fabinho was well below his best. He wasn’t the only member of Klopp’s squad who failed to reach the expected heights but his drop of form was stark. One theory has been that there’s been a lack of cover for Fabinho over the years and fatigue set in.

Someone to take over the mantle of policing the engine room will be required. And Lavia could be the ideal candidate given he’s well away from hitting his peak.

Pep Guardiola has already waxed lyrical about Lavia - as has Roberto Martinez. The former Everton boss will have kept a close eye on Lavia over the years while he was Belgium manager. Indeed, Lavia was set to be in the Red Devils’ squad for the 2022 World Cup. However, an injury he picked up before the tournament meant that Lavia did not make the cut to travel to Qatar.

But Martinez still tipped Lavia to have ‘an incredible future’ even despite being ruled out of the World Cup.

Speaking in October to Het Laatste Nieuws, the current Portugal supremo said: “His injury is a pity, As with Zeno Debast, we had the feeling that Lavia was ready to join the Red Devils.

“That is now being postponed. In any case, he has an incredible future ahead of him.”

Although Martinez departed his Belgium post after their failure to get past the group stage in Qatar, Lavia has since won his first senior cap.

Last month, he was named on a 100-player shortlist for the prestigious 2023 Golden Boy award among the best rising stars in the world. That perhaps is further evidence that Lavia will only continue on an upward trajectory.

