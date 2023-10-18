Register
Liverpool pair Andy Robetson and Cody Gakpo. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool pair Andy Robetson and Cody Gakpo. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Robertson, Gakpo, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

Liverpool injury list in full ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Oct 2023, 07:02 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 07:59 BST

The wait for Liverpool’s return to action is almost complete.

And the Reds’ first game after the international break couldn’t come much bigger for supporters as they face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday (12.30 BST).

Granted, the game is just another three points up for grabs on paper. But Jurgen Klopp is well aware of how important claiming the city’s bragging rights is for supporters.

For the visit of Sean Dyche’s Everton, Liverpool are already sweating on a couple of their key players - with their injury list augmenting during the break. Here’s the latest on when some of those currently on the treatment table could return.

The forward was withdrawn just moments after scoring the equaliser in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham. Gakpo missed the Reds’ past two games and has been omitted from Holland duty. However, Gakpo is no longer wearing a knee brace and moving on his own, with his issue not as bad as first feared. Potential return game: Everton (H), Sat 21 Oct.

1. Cody Gakpo - knee

The goalkeeper suffered a knock in training that required 12 stitches. He missed Liverpool’s previous two games and was also not included in the Republic of Ireland squad. Potential return game: Everton (H), Sat 21 Oct.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher - knee

The Porguesea forward will again be available after serving a one-match ban. He’s played twice for his country during the international break. Return game: Everton (H), Sat 21 Oct.

3. Diogo Jota - suspension

The left-back suffered his issue during Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain last week. Robertson returned to Merseyside for treatment, although Scotland boss Steve Clarke was unsure of the severity of Robertson’s issue. Potential return game: N/A

4. Andy Robertson - shoulder

