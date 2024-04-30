Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season is unravelling in front of their eyes.

Even the most optimistic Kopites will have come to terms that their Premier League title bid is over. The Reds dropped points for a fourth time in five games when held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham - and it was little more than they deserved.

It’s not proving to be the ending to Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as hoped. But with three games remaining, Liverpool will want to give the German the best possible send-off. That will be by proving victorious in each fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds prepare to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT) after four successive away games. Last year was a barnstormer, with Liverpool earning a 4-3 win courtesy of a 94th-minute Diogo Jota strike.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the latest on the Liverpool injury front and if any players could return.

Andy Robertson - ankle

The left-back netted for Liverpool with a clever finish at West Ham. Robertson has been one of the few players in decent form lately but he was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas in the closing stages in the capital before being spotted limping out of the London Stadium. However, reports suggest his issue was nothing serious.

Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sunday 5 May.

Conor Bradley - ankle

The right-back was forced off early into the first half of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace almost two weeks ago. Bradley suffered ligament damage was not back in training last week. But depending on how his recovery goes, a return this weekend could be on the cards.

Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sunday 5 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota - muscle

The striker recently returned from a two-month knee injury and hit good form. But after scoring in the 3-1 win over Fulham, Jota sustained a fresh problem and was initially ruled out for two weeks.

Potential return game: Aston Villa (A), Monday 13 May.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has made just one appearance this season - and that was a five-minute substitute cameo in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the start of February. It looks like Thiago won’t make another appearance for Liverpool, with his contract expiring in June.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The centre-back was forced to have surgery in December after rupturing his ACL. Matip is back running on the grass but won’t be back in the next month. He’s also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger sustained his problem four months ago and had to undergo the knife. Doak posted a photo of himself running back on the grass in training but Liverpool might be cautious with his return.