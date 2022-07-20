Everton were not awarded a penalty against Manchester City last season and could have

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's not often that Liverpool fans find themselves ruing a decision that doesn’t go Everton's way.

Usually, Kopites are cheering on whoever their bitter rivals are facing.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That wasn't the case on a Saturday evening in February, though.

When the Toffees faced Manchester City at Goodison Park, the city - on a very rare occasion in terms of football - was united.

Liverpool were hoping to claw back Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race. Before kick-off the Reds found themselves three points behind.

Everton, on the other hand, were in a relegation scrap and sat just a point above the drop zone.

In truth, not too many gave the Blues a chance heading into the clash. Yet Frank Lampard’s side delivered robust, disciplined performance which deserved a result.

And only moments after Phil Foden had given City an 82nd-minute lead, Everton were denied a chance to equalise.

Rodri clearly handled inside the box - yet Everton were not awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

What’s more, referee chief Mike Riley would phone Lampard and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright to apologise.

Everton were denied a penalty against Manchester City in February following a VAR check. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

For Everton, it would not matter in the end. They'd indeed secure their top-flight status on the penultimate day of the campaign.

But it's something that may have cost Liverpool the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's would finish just a point in the wake of City after a dramatic final day.

Fine margins, indeed. Had Everton scored the penalty, Guardiola’s side would likely have finished the campaign two points worse off - and Jordan Henderson would have hoisted the silverware aloft.

In a recent interview with CBS Sport, the event was brought up after Rodri was snapped signing a picture of the handball.

And having saw pictures of the incident since, the midfielder confessed that he could well have conceded a penalty.

What’s been said

Rodri said: “It's part of football. Sometimes, it was in that picture, in that moment but I just move on. I don't think much about it.

“We have a Premier League meeting where the referees come and we discussed that.

“The problem in that game is they put the flag up so we were a bit confused - maybe he was just offside.

“Of course, now I've seen the image and the ball is in the part of the hand which you can say it's a penalty.

“In that moment, I honestly don't know. I was praying they didn't give it because I remember it was a tough, tough game.

“Sometimes they give, sometimes they don't - it's like this."

Perhaps there's no point dwelling on it - it's all coulda, woulda, shoulda.

Jurgen Klopp and his troops' focus is on the 2022-23 season and finding a way to usurp City from their throne.