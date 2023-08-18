Romeo Lavia’s decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool has been confirmed.

The midfielder’s arrival at Stamford Bridge from Southampton has been announced. The London side have paid a reported £53 million plus add-ons for Lavia.

Liverpool had a bid accepted by the Saints but the 19-year-old instead opted for Chelsea. Speaking to the Blues’ website, he said: “I’m really happy join the football club. A club with a big history so it’s a priviledge to put on the shirt today.

“The project and ambitions of the club were key factors and also the history behind it. These three factors were in determining my decisions. It’s a very exciting time and most of these players we’ve signed I played against, I thought: ‘These are good’.

“To be able to to work with them is a great feeling. They’re all young and good players so it’ll be good to make each other better and that’s the only way to succeed.”