Romeo Lavia has reportedly made it clear that he wants to sign for Liverpool.
The Reds saw a third bid - mooted to be in the region of £45 million - rejected by Southampton for the midfielder on Monday. The Saints are holding out for £50 million despite their relegation from the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp's side are keen to sign Lavia and fill the void in defensive midfield after the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - to Saudia Arabian sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.
Lavia was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 2023-24 Cha
mpionship opening-day win at Sheffield Wednesday last week. It remains to be seen whether the Belgium international will be involved when Russell Martin's men face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup tonight.
And according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, based in Lavia's homeland, it would be a 'big waste' if Liverpool do not return with another offer having come so close already to meeting Southampton's valuation.
He wrote on Twitter: “Just been told talks will continue as Romeo #Lavia's side makes clear the fact they want to sign for #LiverpoolFC this summer. There's a feeling that the deal's so close now that it would a big waste to end up at £45M, bonus included. #LFC considers they already made a huge effort & are now evaluating the situation as written earlier. Wait & see.”