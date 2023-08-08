Liverpool have had an offer of around £45 million rejected for Romeo Lavia.

Romeo Lavia has reportedly made it clear that he wants to sign for Liverpool.

The Reds saw a third bid - mooted to be in the region of £45 million - rejected by Southampton for the midfielder on Monday. The Saints are holding out for £50 million despite their relegation from the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are keen to sign Lavia and fill the void in defensive midfield after the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - to Saudia Arabian sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Lavia was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 2023-24 Cha

mpionship opening-day win at Sheffield Wednesday last week. It remains to be seen whether the Belgium international will be involved when Russell Martin's men face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup tonight.

And according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, based in Lavia's homeland, it would be a 'big waste' if Liverpool do not return with another offer having come so close already to meeting Southampton's valuation.