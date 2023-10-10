‘I hope’ - Ronald Koeman makes Ryan Gravenberch claim after Liverpool midfielder’s Holland snub
The Liverpool midfielder has been denied a call-up to the Netherlands squad.
Ronaldo Koeman has suggested there is still a route back for Ryan Gravenberch into the Holland set-up.
The Liverpool midfielder has been snubbed from international duty for both the senior and under-21s this week. After joining the Reds from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day, Gravenberch pulled out of Holland's under-21s squad in September. Instead, he wanted to use the time to settle in at Anfield and acclimatise to his new surroundings - although the decision was met with criticism from Koeman at the time.
The former Everton and Barcelona manager admitted he still has a 'certain opinion' of Gravenberch. And despite the 21-year-old recording one goal and two assists in seven appearances for the Reds, Koeman has claimed Gravenberch has not been featuring enough to be called up for duty.
Via Nu.nl, Koeman said: "We do have a certain opinion about cancelling the Dutch Juniors. He hasn't played much yet. I still think he's a great talent and I hope he will play a lot at Liverpool and continue his development. Then he will certainly be a player for the Dutch team."