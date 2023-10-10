The Liverpool midfielder has been denied a call-up to the Netherlands squad.

Ronaldo Koeman has suggested there is still a route back for Ryan Gravenberch into the Holland set-up.

The Liverpool midfielder has been snubbed from international duty for both the senior and under-21s this week. After joining the Reds from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day, Gravenberch pulled out of Holland's under-21s squad in September. Instead, he wanted to use the time to settle in at Anfield and acclimatise to his new surroundings - although the decision was met with criticism from Koeman at the time.

The former Everton and Barcelona manager admitted he still has a 'certain opinion' of Gravenberch. And despite the 21-year-old recording one goal and two assists in seven appearances for the Reds, Koeman has claimed Gravenberch has not been featuring enough to be called up for duty.