Brazil are aiming for Copa America glory this summer.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has declared he is refusing to watch his country at this country’s Copa America.

In an explosive statement on social media, the former Barcelona playmaker has claimed he’s ‘had enough’ of watching the Selecao.

Among Brazil’s squad aiming for glory in the USA, which starts on Friday, is Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper helped his nation win the trophy five years ago. Atalanta midfielder Ederson, linked with a switch to Anfield, is another in Dorival Junior’s squad along with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães.

But Ronaldinho, who played a key role when Brazil won the 2002 World Cup, won’t be taking in any of the action in the Copa America after Selecao’s final warm-up game ended in a 1-1 draw against the USA.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner posted on Instagram: “That’s it guys, I will not watch any Brazil game at the Copa América nor celebrate any victory.

“I’ve had enough. It’s a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It’s hard now to find the spirit to watch the games. It’s one of the worst teams in the recent years, no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.