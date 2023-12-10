Roy Hodgson reveals full-time referee conversation after Liverpool's victory over Crystal Palace
Liverpool moved top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.
Roy Hodgson admitted he told referee Andy Madley exactly what he thought after Crystal Palace's loss to Liverpool - although would not disclose what he said.
The Reds earned a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park to move to the summit of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's visitors were well below their best in the capital and fell behind in the 57th minute when Jean-Philippe Meteta bagged from the penalty spot after adjudged to have bene fouled by Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.
It appeared Liverpool would spin to defeat against Palace before Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute for a second yellow card - a decision that many didn't agree with. The Reds equalised just 90 seconds later when Mo Salah bagged his 200th goal for the club and then notched their winner in stoppage-time through Harvey Elliott.
Hodgson, whose side have won just once in the previous nine league games, was left irked by Madley's decision. He told BBC 5 Live: ""There's a lot more than simple frustration and disappointment, sadness and being gutted about the result. It's really a feeling that there are a lot of things going on which are taking the game in the wrong direction at the moment, in my opinion.
"There has always been decisions in matches which affect games irrespective of whether we have one or two referees in the game. I would say that the thing that bothers me most is the interpretation of the handball rule, what time-wasting is, the interpretation of the danger of more than one person standing in the technical area to shout advice to the players - that annoys me a damn sight more.
"To say I'm gutted about the way that game went and the result we have had to accept today would be an incredible understatement. I am very disappointed. I think we were very harshly treated. Unfortunately going down to 10 men cost us. I told the referee what I thought at the end of the game. I'm not going to repeat it. He might."