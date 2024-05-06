Ruben Amorim confirms 'exciting' plan for next season after Liverpool and West Ham United manager links
Ruben Amorim has revealed he plans to stay at Sporting CP, having been heavily linked to becoming Liverpool’s next manager.
Amorim was one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat after Xabi Alonso confirmed he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Reds have opted to select Feyenoord supremo Arne Slot to succeed Klopp.
Amorim jetted into London last month and reportedly held talks with West Ham United about becoming their next manager. It led to the 39-year-old issuing an apology to Sporting supporters.
On Sunday evening, the Lions claimed the Portuguese title following a 3-0 victory over Portimonense. It is the second league crown that Amorim has won as Sporting supremo. And the ex-Benfica midfielder confirmed that he want to win a third Primeira Liga gong at the José Alvalade Stadium rather than depart.
Via Portuguese outlet Record, Amorim said: "Huge happiness, we have to go and celebrate. Stay? There are still more things left. I have a contract and I'm Sporting's coach. Let's celebrate today. Excited, yes, because it wasn't the same (as the last one).
“We had the Covid phase and it wasn't the same. I saw the Benfica game today. I had a good time, with my players, we were having dinner and everything went well. I stay, I have a contract with Sporting. It's special, the first one was atypical, without crowds and without European competitions. This time we did it, now we can try the third.”
