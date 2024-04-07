Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has declared he’ll no longer answer any questions about his future as he continues to be the front-runner to become Liverpool’s next manager.

Xabi Alonso declaring he’ll be staying at Bayer Leverkusen has opened the door for Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old is currently in charge of Sporting CP where he’s on track to achieve a Portuguese league and cup double. On Saturday night, the Lions earned a last-gasp 2-1 win over fierce rivals Benfica to move four points clear at the top of the table with a match in hand. Sporting also knocked out the Eagles to reach the Taca de Portugal final last week.

Amorim’s fate at the end of the campaign was again brought up to him at the end of the encounter. But having had to field questions on whether he’s interested in taking the reins at Liverpool several times, he’ll now be ignoring them. Via Record, he said: "I'm not going to talk about my future. I always want to answer questions, but I no longer have anything to say. Instead of always saying the same thing... I'm going to move on.”