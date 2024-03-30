Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has revealed that he has been involved in Sporting CP's plans for next season amid being heavily linked to become Liverpool's next manager.

Amorim is now classed as the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Reds hot seat at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso declared he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another campaign.

The 39-year-old has led Sporting to three major trophies and his side currently lead the Portuguese table. They appear almost certain to be back in the Champions League next season, having been in the Europa League this term and lost to Atalanta - Liverpool's next opponents in the competition - in last 16.

Sporting CP earned a 2-1 victory over Estrela Amadora. And speaking to reporters at his pre-match press conference, Amorim insisted that he was involved with the Lions' preparations for the 2024-24 campaign.