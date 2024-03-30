'Much bigger' - Ruben Amorim makes Sporting CP future admission amid Liverpool manager links
Ruben Amorim has revealed that he has been involved in Sporting CP's plans for next season amid being heavily linked to become Liverpool's next manager.
Amorim is now classed as the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Reds hot seat at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso declared he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another campaign.
The 39-year-old has led Sporting to three major trophies and his side currently lead the Portuguese table. They appear almost certain to be back in the Champions League next season, having been in the Europa League this term and lost to Atalanta - Liverpool's next opponents in the competition - in last 16.
Sporting CP earned a 2-1 victory over Estrela Amadora. And speaking to reporters at his pre-match press conference, Amorim insisted that he was involved with the Lions' preparations for the 2024-24 campaign.
Via Portuguese newspaper Record, he said "I only plan next season with the money from the Champions League. As a club, it is much bigger than the coach, we are already doing the planning, the pre-season, where it is, which players can leave and stay. We have to wait a little more because it involves the Champions League, that factor and winning the title has a lot of influence. Everything is being handled, it's much bigger than the coach."