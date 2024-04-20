Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim will leave Sporting CP at the end of the season, according to reports in Portugal.

Amorim is the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool at the end of the season. After Xabi Alonso declared he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim has moved into pole position to take over in the Anfield hot seat.

The 39-year-old is currently on track to guiding Sporting to a Portuguese league and cup double this campaign. And while he’s refused to comment on his future any more after being probed by the media on several occasions, he’s yet to commit to the Lions.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, Sporting president Frederico Varandas’ attempts to persuade Amorim to stay are proving future - with the former Braga supremo to leave the club next month.