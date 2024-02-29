"I don't think 3-0 is a fair reflection of the game as we should have been one or two up before they got close to a goal," the St Mary's supremo said. "The difference in the game is the quality of the finishing and their goalkeeper making some brilliant saves. "If we are ever going to lose, then let's do it being the team we want to be and I can't ask any more from them tonight. They had so much intensity and care for each other because you can't play through an aggressive press like that without it. "I really enjoyed watching my team tonight but I am really hurt for them and the result as I didn't think we deserved that. Energy and fatigue probably (was why Southampton dropped off in the second half). I could also feel the guys getting frustrated because they saw a chance here. It is not normal to have four or five big chances here. Maybe they felt a bit frustrated with that. I am annoyed the game got away from us, the second goal killed it and is a rubbish goal to concede."