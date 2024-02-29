Russell Martin says something abnormal happened at Anfield in Southampton's loss against Liverpool
Russell Martin admitted Southampton paid for their profligacy against Liverpool - after creating an abnormal number of chances at Anfield.
The Reds moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over the Championship outfit. Jurgen Klopp had to name an under-strength side because of the ongoing injury crisis and how much energy was exerted in Sunday's Carabao Cup final triumph over Wembley.
Joe Gomez was deployed as a defensive midfielder along with 19-year-old duo Bobby Clark and James McConnell while 18-year-old Lewis Koumas was handed a debut attack. It appeared the game would be a step too far for Klopp's fledgling side as Southampton started by far the stronger. Yet they wasted opportunities through Sekou Mara, Kaladeen Sulemana and Joe Rothwell and they were punished when Koumas netted on his Liverpool bow a minute before half-time.
The Saints wasted more chances to get back into the game through Sulemana and Shea Charles before Jayden Danns, 18, came off the bench to fire a double for the Reds and set up a last-eight tie against Manchester United.
Martin, whose side are pushing for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, was proud of his Southampton players but admitted they deserved more.
"I don't think 3-0 is a fair reflection of the game as we should have been one or two up before they got close to a goal," the St Mary's supremo said. "The difference in the game is the quality of the finishing and their goalkeeper making some brilliant saves. "If we are ever going to lose, then let's do it being the team we want to be and I can't ask any more from them tonight. They had so much intensity and care for each other because you can't play through an aggressive press like that without it. "I really enjoyed watching my team tonight but I am really hurt for them and the result as I didn't think we deserved that. Energy and fatigue probably (was why Southampton dropped off in the second half). I could also feel the guys getting frustrated because they saw a chance here. It is not normal to have four or five big chances here. Maybe they felt a bit frustrated with that. I am annoyed the game got away from us, the second goal killed it and is a rubbish goal to concede."