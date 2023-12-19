Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games
Liverpool injury news on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara.
Liverpool are in the middle of what Jurgen Klopp has described as the most intense period of their season.
The Reds have been playing twice per week since the campaign restarted after November's international break. And with the festive period around the corner, Jurgen Klopp's troops will get no let-up.
There is at least no travelling for Liverpool this week with two games at Anfield. They face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday before they have a Premier League top-of-the-table showdown against Arsenal.
However, the injuries are starting to rack up for the Reds. Here's the latest on the fitness front for Liverpool ahead of their upcoming matches.