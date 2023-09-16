The international break is over - and Liverpool are back in action as they travel to Wolves this afternoon (12.30 BST).

The Reds have started the campaign positively, having picked up 10 points from their opening four games and aim to continue unbeaten. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp has some selection decisions to make at Molineux.

Liverpool will be without captain Virgil van Dijk (suspension) and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) while Klopp has cast doubt over his South American quartet after their international exploits.

“I think 30-odd hours ago Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] played in Bolivia, landed yesterday morning at four o’clock,” said the Anfield chief. “Lucho [Luis Diaz] at 9am yesterday.

“So, let’s see where we can pick up from there. I didn’t see them yet, I will see them today and we will make decisions about the game tomorrow. Ibou [Konate] trained for two days with the team. I didn’t see him [Nunez] yet, but we obviously had contact and he said it was fine, but we will see that now and make a couple of decisions there. Darwin should be fine.”

Certainly, the Liverpool manager may have a couple of dilemmas but here’s the starting line-up we predict to face Wolves.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The goalkeeper didn’t play in either of Brazil’s matches so will be fresh despite the time adjustments returning from South America. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Alexander-Arnold was not spotted in training on Thursday, which means that Gomez may deputise. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Back in training after missing the past two matches. With van Dijk suspended restoring Konate seems the straightforward choice. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images