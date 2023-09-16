Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez calls made - Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Wolves - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 16th Sep 2023, 07:05 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST

The international break is over - and Liverpool are back in action as they travel to Wolves this afternoon (12.30 BST).

The Reds have started the campaign positively, having picked up 10 points from their opening four games and aim to continue unbeaten. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp has some selection decisions to make at Molineux.

Liverpool will be without captain Virgil van Dijk (suspension) and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) while Klopp has cast doubt over his South American quartet after their international exploits.

“I think 30-odd hours ago Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] played in Bolivia, landed yesterday morning at four o’clock,” said the Anfield chief. “Lucho [Luis Diaz] at 9am yesterday.

“So, let’s see where we can pick up from there. I didn’t see them yet, I will see them today and we will make decisions about the game tomorrow. Ibou [Konate] trained for two days with the team. I didn’t see him [Nunez] yet, but we obviously had contact and he said it was fine, but we will see that now and make a couple of decisions there. Darwin should be fine.”

Certainly, the Liverpool manager may have a couple of dilemmas but here’s the starting line-up we predict to face Wolves.

The goalkeeper didn’t play in either of Brazil’s matches so will be fresh despite the time adjustments returning from South America.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold was not spotted in training on Thursday, which means that Gomez may deputise.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Back in training after missing the past two matches. With van Dijk suspended restoring Konate seems the straightforward choice.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Had a good game against Villa and will be hoping to atone for his lacklustre display against Wolves last season.

4. CB - Joel Matip

Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

