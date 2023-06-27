Ryan Gravenberch has spoken out about his future amid Liverpool transfer links.

The midfielder is on the Reds’ list of targets as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his engine room in the summer transfer window. Although Alexis Mac Allister has been recruited from Brighton for £35 million, another player capable of operating in the middle of the park is required after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer for a fee of around £20 million. However, he struggled during his maiden season at the Allianz Arena and was a bit-part player as Bayern claimed an 11th successive Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old is currently representing Holland at the European under-21 Championships in George and Romania. And speaking on his future to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, Gravenberch has admitted that he expects to remain at Bayern and wants to succeed in Bavaria.