If Sadio Mane owned a Tardis and could go back in time, you'd imagine he might change things. You would think that, in hindsight, the forward would make a different decision when it came to his career - and remain at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp wanted him to stay. So did the majority of supporters. But after seven years at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, Mane opted to bring the curtain down on his Reds chapter.

A fresh challenge enticed and a switch to Germany to join Bayern Munich was what Mane opted for. It was a chance to win silverware and etch himself into history at two of Europe's most renowned clubs.

However, little more than a year since Mane's exit from Liverpool, the decision has backfired so far. Granted, a Bundesliga winners' medal now adorns his trophy cabinet. But Mane, given the dizzying heights he hit for Klopp's outfit, will scarcely be happy with his own contributions. On the pitch, the former Southampton man scored 12 goals and six assists in 38 games. His goal tally was the worst since the 2014-15 campaign.

The nadir, no doubt, was a bust-up with team-mate Leroy Sane in the dressing room after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, which earned him a suspension and a €500,000 fine.

And to compound Mane's lacklustre maiden campaign at the Allianz Arena, German publication Kicker (via Mail Online) asked 252 players in the Bundesliga questions on various topics - including the biggest disappointment. Fetching 41.9% of the poll was Mane.

Indeed, not too many could have predicted Mane's tribulations. At Liverpool, he took his game to a new level and developed into a world-class player adored by the fans. His memories on Merseyside will only be fond - among the best of his career, in fact, and he’s now been linked with an excit from Bayern.

And it's why Mane will recommend Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool this summer if a deal is possible. The midfielder is one of several players linked with a switch to the Reds. Although Alexis Mac Allister has been signed from Brighton for £35 million, another engine-room operator will be recruited.

Like Mane, Gravenberch endured a difficult maiden season at Bayern. Despite being purchased for a fee that could reach €23 million from Ajax, he was restricted to a total of 34 appearances - including just six starts. Given the dearth of game-time he was handed at Bayern, it's hardly a shock that the Holland under-21 international has been linked with a departure. Gravenberch had previously been a regular at Ajax, helping the club claim back-to-back Eredivisie titles and he'll again covet featuring week in, week out.

He's on Liverpool's list of targets, although they may face competition. Manchester United are reportedly also interested, with Gravenberch playing under Old Trafford chief Erik ten Hag at Ajax. That could be tempting.

Mane was once in a position where he had to choose between England’s two most successful clubs. He’s confessed he was on his way to United before Klopp intervened and coaxed him to Anfield. If Gravenberch does ever have such a dilemma then it would be worth heeding the advice of someone who knows what it takes to succeed and lift trophies at Liverpool.