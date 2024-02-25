Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool prepares to be stretchered off after picking up an injury after a tackle by Moises Caicedo of Chelsea (not pictured) during the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch suffered ligament damage during Liverpool's Carabao Cup final triumph against Chelsea.

The Reds were crowned champions at Wembley as Virgil van Dijk's late extra-time header delivered a 1-0 victory. What made Liverpool's triumph more remarkable was that they had 11 players missing, including regular starters Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker.

And to deepen the current Anfield injury crisis, Gravenberch was forced off in the first half. He was stood on by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo and had to be stretchered off.

Gravenberch was spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot during the full-time celebrations. The midfielder has avoided a break but looks set for a spell on the sidelines - and Klopp was left baffled how Liverpool were not even awarded a foul never mind Caicedo avoiding a booking.

Klopp told Sky Sports: "There were two teams fighting very hard, and the referee didn't have the level of the game. It was not even a foul?! Then the fourth official explaining we cannot give a card... good idea. This situation was obvious for me, everything you need for a card.